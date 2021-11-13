Charley Webb opens up about having more children The actress is already a mum-of-three

Charley Webb is already a doting mum to three young sons, Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, two, but on Saturday she stunned with a surprise parenting confession.

The Emmerdale star took part in a fan Q+A where she was asked about the possibility of having another child. In response, she shared an adorable photo of her three children which saw Buster cuddling up to his youngest brother, while Bowie hung around on the bottom on the pram. "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe," she teasingly wrote.

Charley has shared numerous insights into her life as mother, showcasing some of the highs as well as some of the difficulties. Last month she took to her Instagram Stories in the morning to share that her son Ace had scribbled all over the walls, and she was far from impressed.

Sharing a video of the doodle, she asked Ace, who was playing with a toy car: "Who was that?" to which the two-year-old responded: "Me." However, when she tried to get her son to say why he'd done it, he instead walked off.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "'Sorry.' And stroked my arm. Hope your Tuesday's started off better than mine."

The actress later took to her Instagram Stories to further talk about the incident, but she also had a cute milestone to share.

"So, my Tuesday did not start very well, as you saw because Ace drew all over the wall," she explained. "He's got this thing about drawing on the walls, tables, himself, just anywhere apart from the paper basically."

The actress opened up about the possibility of having more children

She added: "We've always got crafts in our house because Bowie is obsessed with crafts, so it always turns into chaos because Ace cannot stick to the rules."

The 33-year-old then shared a small concern she had for her small son, saying: "His talking is getting so good. He went through a stage of not… I was a bit worried because he wasn't talking like the other two had been.

"But now he's really starting to string his little sentences together, it's so cute."

But she did later enjoy a sweet moment with her children as they all united to give their father, and Charley's husband, Matthew Wolfenden, a surprise makeover.

Charley is already mum to three children

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories the mum-of-three showed Matthew sat in the family home as his children neatly cut around his hair using a pair of kitchen scissors.

Buster was even trusted to use an electric razor to shave around parts of his father's head, as Charley shared some clips of his hair all frizzed up.

Although the children were allowed to start, the actress did fine-tune the look.

