Why 2022 will be extra special for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright The couple have an exciting year ahead

With 2022 around the corner Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are set to embark on an exciting new year where they will move into their dream home!

WOW: Michelle Keegan's engagement ring cost more than average house deposit

The couple have been busy building their Essex mansion since 2020, when they bought a property and demolished it to make way for their huge Georgian-style megamansion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright reveals epic home bar at new Essex home

Glimpses of the property progress over the last few months have indicated that the project is in the latter stages, with finishing touches like gold fittings having been installed to their bathrooms for example.

Their washroom resembles a luxury spa complete with a sauna, steam room and marble tiles galore.

READ: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks so glam in beautiful sun-kissed selfie

Michelle and Mark's new home is almost ready

The rest of the house is pretty lavish too with space for a private bar on the lower ground floor, huge, landscaped grounds and an abundance of security cameras on the roof.

Each time the couple gives a home update on their Instagram account (@wrightyhome) they are inundated with praise from their adoring fans.

When sharing the impressive views from their master suite, the comments came flooding in about the picturesque landscape.

The couple are likely to move in next year

"Bedroom views," Mark wrote as he shared a snap of the view, with one fan remarking: "Oh wow! That’s stunning guys," while another added: "Dreamy," and a third wrote: "Wow, what an absolutely stunning view and to call that home."

Former TOWIE star Mark is particularly passionate about this project as he explained in the past: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home. We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

We can't wait for the couple to move in!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.