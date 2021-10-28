DWTS' Gleb Savchenko confirms divorce from estranged wife Elena Samodanova – details The Dancing with the Stars pro split from his wife in 2020

Dancing with the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko is legally single after his divorce from estranged wife Elena Samodanova was finalised.

The couple announced in November 2020 that they were parting ways after 14 years of marriage, and one month later, Elena submitted paperwork to end their union after accusing her spouse of "ongoing infidelity" and of having "a recent inappropriate relationship" – claims which Gleb denied.

According to court documents, the couple's divorce was finalised last week, on October 22, and they agreed to joint custody of their daughters, Olivia, ten, and Zlata, four, reports People.

Elena will also keep the Los Angeles-based dance studio the former couple opened, Pro Dance L.A. and will receive $2,800 in monthly installments from Gleb, totaling $291,430 following the sale of their former marital home.

In a statement, Gleb said: "My number one priority right now and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible. Sometimes relationships don't work out and this is one of those times."

Gleb and Elena share joint custody of their two daughters

He continued: "Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another. As co-parents we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first."

After announcing their split last year, Elena accused Gleb of being unfaithful during their marriage. While she did not name anyone in her accusations, Gleb's 2020 DWTS partner Chrishell Stause publicly denied she was romantically involved with the dancer.

In response to Elena's comments, Gleb issued a statement to HELLO!, saying at the time: "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed.

Gleb's main focus is now co-parenting his daughters

"My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.

"It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

