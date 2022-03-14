Gayle King emotionally opens up about life as a grandmother The TV host is a mother of two

Gayle King is currently enjoying not only her time as one of the anchors of CBS Mornings, but one of the best roles of all - being a grandmother.

The TV personality is a mother to two children, daughter Kirby and son Will, and is a doting grandma for Kirby's baby Luca.

Speaking to Parents magazine's We Are Family podcast recently, she opened up about how much she adored the role and being part of Luca's life.

"I'm so nuts about this child," she said. "I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild—I realize that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself.

"She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners," Gayle added.

The Oprah magazine editor also spoke about how much work she put into being a mother herself when her daughter was first born, saying: "Your whole world revolves around this little creature that comes into your lives.

Gayle has two children, Will and Kirby

"You think, 'Oh, well, while the baby's sleeping, I'll work out or I'll clean the house or blah.' None of that happened. When she slept, I would sleep."

Gayle continued: "When my kids were coming up, I did not have one of these households where I want to be your friend."

"I had a very clear, I am the boss here. This is not a democracy. I do want to hear your opinion. Your opinion matters to me. But at the end of the day, I get to be the one that makes a call."

The CBS host enjoys spending time with her grandson and showering him with gifts and adoration, often referring to him as "favorite grandson Luca" on social media.

The CBS host is a doting grandmother

She has shared several snippets from times they've spent together, cuddling him while at it, from his first Thanksgiving to his first holiday season and New Year's after being born this past September.

