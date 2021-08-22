Harper Seven is mum Victoria Beckham's double in gorgeous holiday snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that fashion designer Victoria Beckham is a style icon, and her and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven is swiftly following in her fashionable footsteps.

SEE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Spice Girls star posted a stunning photo of her ten-year-old daughter posing by the ocean as she donned a dreamy green ensemble – and we're so obsessed with her style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham gave fans a peek inside Harper's surprising bedroom

"Happy Sunday! Kisses from Harper Seven", wrote the doting mother-of-four. In the photo, Harper wore a chic pair of lime green denim shorts and a psychedelic printed tee, also in green. Her long blonde hair fell to her lower back as she posed over her right shoulder.

Fans were quick to compare the young star to her famous mother. "Beautiful, just like her momma", wrote one fan, whilst another commented: "She is becoming a teen!! What a beauty".

Harper rocked an all-green outfit as she posed by the ocean

A third fan couldn't believe how quickly Harper is growing up, commenting: "She is such a gorgeous young lady! Great combo of her mum and dad!".

SEE: Victoria Beckham enjoys luxurious 'girls night' with daughter Harper Seven in Miami

Harper's style is so on-trend right now, with chic psychedelic prints taking over the high street. We love this similar top from H&M – so cute with a pair of denim jeans!

Cropped Top, £9.99, H&M

Harper is fast becoming a fashion star, just like her mother. Earlier this month, Victoria shared a snap of her and eldest son Brooklyn in New York and in the shot, Harper wore a mint green, gingham dress that featured ruched sleeves. The glamorous ten-year-old also showed off a stylish set of acrylic nails. So chic!

Harper also got to showcase her enviable wardrobe whilst on holiday this month. When in Miami, mum Victoria donned a slinky black bodycon dress as she lounged poolside next to Harper, who also wore a dreamy black dress.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the lipstick she can’t live without in sun-kissed selfie

"Girls night out," penned Victoria, who then tagged in Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel where she was spotted spending some quality time with her youngest.

The luxe hotel, owned by Pharrell and David Grutman is a bougie pink paradise situated in the heart of a star-studded Miami where the Beckham family spent their summer vacation.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.