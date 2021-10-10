Alex Jones divides fans as she returns to work following baby Annie's arrival The One Show star is now a busy mum-of-three

Presenter Alex Jones sparked some debate on Sunday after she shared a snapshot that showed her returning to work at the BBC.

The One Show co-host was hosting a show for Radio 2 and was clearly delighted to be on the airwaves, as she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the studio.

The mum-of-three wore a casual grey top and headphones and looked stunning without makeup as she grinned at the camera.

Alex captioned the sweet picture simply: "In your ears from 11am on @bbcradio2."

Her followers were quick to react, with some suggesting that the hard-working star deserved to put her feet up, as she only gave birth to her daughter, Annie, at the end of August.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares parenting challenge while breastfeeding – and it's so relatable!

"I’m sure you're catching up on sleep still so rest girl," one fan encouraged the star. Others disagreed, however, as they hoped to see the presenter back on her iconic green sofa sooner rather than later!

"We want you back on The One Show," one commented, while another added: "When [are you] back on The One Show... you're missed." A fourth, however, chimed in: "I guess she will be, all in good time."

It seems like Alex has found a good balance between, popping up occasionally on TV and radio but not yet returning to her daily presenting duties.

Alex beamed as she returned to work on Sunday

Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, welcomed their baby girl on 21st August, and the couple and their sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, were all excited about the new arrival.

The 44-year-old publicly shared the first photos of her newborn daughter three days after her birth and gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

