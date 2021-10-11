Alex Jones shared the cutest photo to social media on Monday. The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet snap that showed her cuddling her youngest son Kit and planting a kiss on his face.

Although the doting mum hid her son's eyes with a sunglasses emoji, the love between them was clear to see. "Cheeky chops," Alex captioned the snap.

The glamorous 44-year-old shares three children with her husband Charlie Thomson: sons Teddy, four and Kit, two, as well as baby daughter Annie, who the family welcomed at the end of August.

Three days after giving birth, Alex shared a birth announcement with fans which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She went on: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Alex shared the adorable photo to Instagram

The One Show presenter has been on maternity leave since the summer, but now makes occasional appearances on the programme, and left fans divided on Sunday as she made a return to radio work.

Alex posted a photo to Instagram which showed her at Radio 2, ready to hit the airwaves.

While many of her followers were delighted to see the image, one fan encouraged the star to get some shut-eye while she could, writing: "I’m sure you're catching up on sleep still so rest girl."

The star is a devoted mum

Others disagreed, however, as they hoped to see the presenter back on her iconic green sofa sooner rather than later!

"We want you back on The One Show," one commented, while another added: "When [are you] back on The One Show... you're missed."

A fourth, however, chimed in: "I guess she will be, all in good time."

