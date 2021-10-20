Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo of sons after exciting day The One Show star is a mum-of-three

Alex Jones will no doubt have wowed her fans with her latest photo of her sons, which couldn't have been any cuter.

The One Show star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of Teddy, four, and Kit, two, who were sweetly washing some small pumpkins in a bowl of soapy water at a table in the family's garden.

The two boys appeared to be playing together nicely and were both lost in concentration on their seasonal task. Alex jokingly captioned the adorable image: "After school jobs," adding a pumpkin emoji.

The sweet activity comes just a couple of days after the star's youngest son had the time of his life meeting one of his heroes.

Alex treated her children to a family day out and shared some beautiful shots to Instagram which showed Kit standing with children's book character the Gruffalo.

Alex's oldest children enjoyed their sweet seasonal activity

While the fictional beast stared at the camera, Kit appeared to be a little more distracted by its big, clawed feet.

The youngster was appropriately dressed for the cold day out, wearing a bobble hat with a cute fox design on the flaps, a blue jacket and matching blue trousers with an animal design on them as well as a small pair of wellington boots.

"Kit met one of his heroes today and he wasn't disappointed," mum-of-three Alex captioned the image.

The star's sons are so cute together

She also shared another insight into their day out, as Kit played in a small adventure park that had an incredible water function.

The two-year-old was clearly enthralled by what was in front of him, as Alex penned: "Kit to water like a moth to a flame!!"

Alex is on maternity leave from the BBC at the moment as she and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their third child, Annie, back in August.

