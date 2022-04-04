How Duchess Camilla raised two children Tom and Laura with an advantage The Prince of Wales' wife has two children

Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall has revealed how she helped her children excel in their education – and it's so simple.

MORE: The one thing Duchess Camilla and son Tom Parker Bowles really don't agree on

Speaking via video call for her online Reading Room group, Camilla explained that she believes it's "very much a parent's job" to get their kids into reading from an early age. She said: "The earlier you can learn, the better. I think that's very much a parent's job, to get children reading very young by reading to them, because however young you are, you absorb stories."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit EastEnders set and call Ross Ayling-Ellis a star

She added: "The more stories you absorb, the more interested you’re going to be in the future."

This indicates it is how Camilla raised her children, Tom and Laura who are now 47 and 44 retrospectively.

READ: Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles open headquarters – but with a twist

MORE: Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen on Platinum Jubilee – and thanks 'darling wife' Duchess Camilla

Duchess Camilla has two children of her own

The Duchess is also stepmother to Prince William and Prince Harry and it's quite possible that she has instilled her passion for reading into the lives of her grandchildren who live in the UK, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

There is also scientific evidence that suggests reading from a young age will contribute positively to intelligence when older. The journal Child Development published research that positively links reading as a child and educational qualifications.

The Duchess recommends reading to children at a young age

It's not only children the Duchess believes reading is beneficial for. She said: "I think for everybody, to read a story can take you into so many different worlds. You can go to places you thought you’d never get to. However difficult things are, you can get away from them and go into your own world for a bit.

"I think it's the most therapeutic thing you can do. After lockdown, especially, when we were all in a world we didn't understand. What better than to reach for a book? So many people have started reading again which is really good news."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.