Gemma Atkinson has sweetest reaction to baby Mia's upcoming birthday The tot turns two on Sunday

This time two years ago, Gemma Atkinson was preparing to give birth to her baby daughter Mia, and time has certainly flown by as the star couldn't believe that her tot turns two on Sunday.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's family home could be a wellness retreat - inside

On Monday, the former Emmerdale star posted an adorable picture of her holding Mia in her arms and captioned it: "How are you almost 2yrs old?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals adorable habit baby Mia has in common with dad Gorka Marquez

And on Tuesday, she continued getting a little emotional as she sat with some of Mia's toys. "I'm sat with all Mia's toys, and I can't believe… I can't believe she's nearly two," she lamented. "It's flown by."

She then gave a small visual reconstruction of how Mia came into the world, acting out her c-section, and joked that her newborn was held aloft like in The Lion King.

She captioned her small tribute: "2 years of absolute chaos."

Gemma and fiancé Gorka Marquez welcomed Mia on 4 July 2019, and despite the hardships of their daughter's birth, the radio presenter has spoken about having more children.

Gemma was surprised at how time had flown by

During an Instagram Q+A in April, she revealed that Mia's "traumatic" birth hadn't put her off wanting to have more children, although they wouldn't be adding to their family just yet.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson recounts emotional heartache for good cause

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is just like her dad Gorka Marquez in cute new video

"If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe," she said.

She has previously spoken out about her experience after suffering from a haemorrhage.

At the time, Gemma shared a candid shot on Instagram which showed her cradling her newborn in hospital. "This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old," she wrote.

"The weary smile on my face doesn't quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently."

"The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more," she said.

The star has spoken about welcoming more children

"With every contraction, her heart rate dropped. On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section."

The mum-of-one continued: "It wasn't what I'd planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it! 2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell.

"Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a haemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood. I don't remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.