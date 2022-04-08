We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan always has the best fashion, and it's clear where she got her style from when she took her mum to Aintree Racecourse for the day.

The ladies were the most glamorous women there for the event, and Helen looked gorgeous in a chocolate satin dress from Never Fully Dressed while mum resembled a peacock in a brightly coloured frock with green, blue and white circles dotted all over it. They both wore elegant headpieces with Helen's coming in a stunning pink that matched her clutch bag, while her mum had a royal blue one.

The former Coronation Street actress shared a photo of the pair together with their arms around each other, and the family resemblance was clear to see.

"Lovely day at the races with my mum," Helen lovingly wrote. The pair were treated to the day out by Never Fully Dressed and Helen and her mum posed with other ambassadors on her Stories.

Most of the ladies looked pretty in pink for the photoshoot, and they all looked as lovely as each other.

Helen and her mum stole the show

Helen's fans loved the insight into her day, as one said: "You both look amazing," while a second commented: "You look beautiful."

A third posted: "Gorgeous girls," while a fourth added: "Gorgeous ladies, I see you very much like your mum xxx," and a fifth said: "Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful."

Although we couldn't track down Helen's exact dress, we did find this satin dress that looks nearly identical, bar its bold colouring.

Whereas Helen rocked a chocolate-coloured one, this dress comes in shades of orange and purple, and it only costs £89.

Orange and Magenta Satin Dress, £89.00, Never Fully Dressed

The star knows all about glamorous ensembles, and last weekend she uploaded a photo of her wearing a pair of black skinny jeans, a simple top, and a shirt, and she finished the look with Prada sandals, a raffia bag and best of all, a Prada hair clip!

The star teased her blonde locks into an updo, and fastened her ponytail with a crocodile clip from Ocean Rose - a brand that makes jewellery featuring buttons and counterparts from designer goods.

The website ethos states: "Our Reworked Designer Collections take beautiful pre-loved authentic designer pieces and up-cycle them into stunning jewellery so they can be worn and loved all over again."

