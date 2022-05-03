Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of daughter Khai - and she's too cute

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is rarely pictured on Instagram, so it was a surprise on Monday when she popped up in a snap on Gigi's Instagram Stories.

The photo was shared when Gigi took to Instagram to wish fashion designer Donatella Versace a happy birthday and it showed the fashion guru bending down to Khai's level. The 19-month-year-old was pictured from behind, wearing a pink collared jacket, leggings and pink trainers. Turns out she's got her mother's stylish prowess.

Gigi's first post read: "Happy birthday to my Taurus queen, wishing you the best year," and the next slide with a picture of Khai said: "And the most iconic auntie. We love you so much."

Gigi shared a picture of her daughter Khai

Back last year, the star made an emotional plea to the paparazzi to not share her daughter's face online. She penned: "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media.

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Gigi also thanked the paparazzi for respecting her previous request to keep their distance from her baby, saying: "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it".

Khai's first birthday was celebrated with a rainbow cake

Although the model does not show her daughter's face on social media and is reluctant to share many photos, she does give fans glimpses into family life. When Khai turned one, they celebrated in style with a huge multi-tiered cake and a lot of balloons.

