Gigi Hadid's daughter prepares for special occasion in cutest baby outfit yet The supermodel's baby has an enviable wardrobe!

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she showed off the cutest baby outfit – and we wouldn't mind one in an adult version!

The gorgeous look was snapped hanging up, ready to be worn. It consisted of a pink and white checked cardigan and matching onesie, which looked like pants and a white blouse with a sweet rounded collar.

MORE: Gigi Hadid breaks silence on sharing photos of baby daughter

The Fendi logo was incorporated into some of the checks, and the whole outfit looked ideal for a very special occasion.

The 25-year-old revealed that was exactly what it would be worn for as she captioned the photo, explaining that it was in honour of her mum Yolanda Hadid's birthday on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth to baby daughter

The star wrote: "I just can't deal with this @fendi. She's going to wear it for her Oma's birthday.

SEE: Gigi Hadid's eccentric kitchen at $4million home baffles fans - photo

MORE: Gigi Hadid's baby name theory quashed after Taylor Swift clues

Thank u [sic] so much @silviaventurinifendi." Yolanda, who will turn 57, is a doting grandmother.

Gigi showed off her daughter's gorgeous outfit on Instagram

Gigi welcomed her first child just a few months ago.

She shares her daughter with former One Direction star Zayn Malik and they announced her arrival back in September.

The pair each posted gorgeous black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand and Gigi wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

However, the pair have chosen to keep some details of their daughter's life private and have never posted a photo of her face or revealed her name.

The star has kept her daughter's name private

Fans have often expressed their disappointment over the latter decision.

In the comment section of one of Gigi's Instagram posts, one follower exclaimed: "I JUST WANT TO KNOW HER NAME, THAT'S ALLL!!!"

Another wrote: "Name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name WHAT'S THE NAME?!"

Regardless of what Gigi's baby is called, one thing's for sure: her model mama will ensure she is one stylish little girl.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.