Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court.

Amber, who was married to Johnny Depp between 2015-2017 and is currently facing him in court in a defamation trial, kept her entire pregnancy a secret. It is not known who the father of her child is, and it is understood that the child was born via surrogate after doctors told the actress she could not carry a child herself.

Speaking to the court about her recollection of reported domestic violence, Amber told the jury: "It's torture," she said. "It's torturous, no one should have to do that."

The 36-year-old star then made a rare comment about her baby, to whom she is both the "mom and the dad".

Amber is facing ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation trial

"I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too," she said.

On 1 July 2021, Amber, 36, shared an adorable snap of herself cradling her newborn, writing: "I'm so excited to share this news with you.

Amber announced the birth of her daughter in 2021

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business.

Amber wrote: "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss"

"I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

