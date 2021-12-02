Katy Perry teases future career plans after welcoming daughter Daisy

Katy Perry has shared her day-to-day life as a mom to one-year-old daughter Daisy, revealing how important it is for her to have "moments every single day".

The pop star and fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter in August 2020 and the singer will launch her Las Vegas residency to "strike a balance" between being a performer and a mom.

In a new interview, Katy revealed that she and Orlando had just got home from a hike with Daisy where they "went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2PM to 9PM".

"It is important for me to feel like I am also a mom, and Daisy makes me the happiest. I am definitely trying to keep that balance."

Her residency will run across December and into 2022 and speaking to Modern Luxury Dallas she added: "I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance - to have a child and take her to preschool - but also be artistic and play with that energy.

"I’m not saying that my tours are done, but a residency is actually the perfect thing for me right now."

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter in 2020

At the end of November Katy teased what fans can expect as she began counting down the days to the debut. She shared a short video clip of herself wearing a dazzling Elvis Presley-inspired jumpsuit that featured grand shoulders and tasseled open sleeves.

The white outfit also featured studded crystals running down the plunging neckline to resemble the suits of a deck of cards, and the words "Stay Fabulous" written on the back.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker recently left fans wowed with her brunette hair during her appearance at the CMA Awards.

Katy looked sublime at the Country Music Association Awards

The 37-year-old was among the many stars who headed to the Country Music Association Awards, cutting a stylish figure in a caramel brown Vivienne Westwood leather dress.

The statement gown was cinched in at the waist and featured a one-shoulder design. She amped up the glamour with a long pearl necklace and nude stilettos, donning her raven locks in an up-do.

