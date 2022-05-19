Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry welcome a baby girl The singer shared an adorable snap on Instagram of a pair of socks inside a crib

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl. The singer shared an adorable snap on Instagram of a pair of socks inside a crib, and revealed that they are "over the moon".

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4," he captioned the post.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their eldest daughter Lyra Antarctica in 2020, announcing her birth in September of that year with a similar picture featuring a pair of socks.

The two were childhood sweethearts in the UK but went their separate ways before rekindling their romance in 2015 when they both realized they were in Rhode Island.

"I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party," he told People. "I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."

Although the pair are now happily married, Ed revealed last year that his proposal almost didn't happen, despite him pulling out all the stops for it.

Ed shared this adorable picture

The Bad Habits singer had planned a big romantic gesture in their garden, building a homemade structure where he was hoping to get down on one knee at sunset, but the weather almost put a damper on his idea as it would not stop raining.

The pair keep their romance and family life private, but earlier in May the Shivers singer posted an intimate photo with his wife, which saw them lying in a hammock together with their arms around each other.

The snap was taken to mark her 30th birthday, and in the snapshot, Cherry is lovingly gazing at her husband while he looks up to the sky.

