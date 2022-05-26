Madonna makes heartbreaking confession about her children post Texas shooting The singer is a mom-of-six

Madonna was one of the many left devastated by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and was even more emotional when thinking of her own children.

The singer took to social media with a heartbreaking clip that featured a choir of children singing at a funeral, then cutting to her at her desk staring down the camera as tears streamed down her face.

VIDEO: Madonna enlists four of her children to share special message

She also shared a statement and call for action, writing: "I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 Children must feel.

"I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don't think I could survive," she painstakingly shared.

"How is this possible that an 18 year old boy, who is a child himself, can purchase 2 automatic Rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????"

Madonna expressed her heartbreak and anger over the Texas shooting

"The shooter posted countless warnings on IG and facebook announcing his plans to shoot. His grandmother and students in a school. No one noticed!! No one stopped him. How is this possible?" she stated with anger.

Madonna continued: "The NRA refuses to change its position and legislation cannot get one bill passed that requires tougher firearm safety laws. In spite of the fact that there have been more gun deaths in America than there are days in this year. How is this possible???

"We need to Protect Our Children!!" the I'll Remember singer stated. "If we can't change the constitution we must beg lawmakers to pass gun reform NOW!!"

She concluded: "How tragic is it that we have to beg to keep all children — all humans safe from gun violence?? How is this possible? No more words, action only. #guncontrolnow"

The singer is a doting mom-of-six

Madonna herself is a mother of six, including Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, and twins Stella and Estere, both nine.

