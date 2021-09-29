Dylan Dreyer welcomes third baby and announces son's adorable name The Today star is now a doting mom to three boys!

A huge congratulations is in order for Dylan Dreyer, who welcomed her third baby on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support after emotional pregnancy update

The Today meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera are now the proud parents to son Russell James Fichera.

The TV star's baby weighed 5 pounds, five ounces and measured 18 inches long, and revealed the happy news via Today.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Re-watch Dylan Dreyer's adorable baby gender reveal

Baby Russell joins older brother Calvin, four, and Oliver, one.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's chic family home to raise third baby revealed

READ: Dylan Dreyer dresses baby bump in bold pink top and mini skirt – and she's glowing

Dylan had shared the news on Sunday that her waters had broke six weeks early and that she was being monitored closely by doctors ahead of her son's arrival.

Dylan Dreyer has welcomed her third son - baby Russell

Alongside several photos of her in hospital, the doting mom wrote: "Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals relatable pregnancy struggle during date with husband

"Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!"

Today's Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian and their sons

She added: "I'm in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!

"Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

The TV star announced her pregnancy news on Today in May and at the same time revealed the gender of her baby.

Dylan with sons Ollie and Calvin

At the time, Dylan's delighted co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, congratulated her on the happy news.

She said of her baby joy: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening, so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.