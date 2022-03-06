David Beckham shares heart-melting photo with sons in honour of special occasion David and Victoria Beckham share four children

David Beckham is such a proud dad, as he proved once again at the weekend when he shared the sweetest photo with three of his children to mark a special occasion.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a throwback photo that saw David pose with his sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz when they were younger – alongside basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, who turned 50 on Sunday.

In the picture, David stood behind his boys and Shaq stood next to him, with one arm around his fellow sportsman, who he towered over.

The retired footballer shared the incredible snap alongside a caption that read: "Birthday boy @Shaq @Lakers."

David's eldest son Brooklyn is now 23, while Romeo is 19 and Cruz is 17. The doting dad also shares daughter Harper, ten, with his wife, Spice Girls star-turned-designer Victoria.

David shared the adorable photo to social media

The loved-up couple dated for two years before marrying in Ireland on 4 July 1999, four months after welcoming their first child.

The former Manchester United player has clearly been in a nostalgic mood lately, as on Friday he shared a series of sweet photos to celebrate Brooklyn's birthday. David took to Instagram to share a series of childhood photos of the aspiring chef.

As well as several that showed young Brooklyn cuddling up to his mother and riding on his dad's shoulders, there was also one picture taken on David and Victoria's wedding day back in 1999.

David and Victoria with their eldest son Brooklyn

Dressed in a white suit with a cream silk cravat and white shoes, David grinned as he crouched to the floor and held hands with his baby son.

Brooklyn, who acted as the ring bearer at his parents' wedding, was dressed in a similar white outfit including an adorable shirt and lace-up shoes.

There will be another wedding celebration in the family soon, as Brooklyn reportedly plans to wed his fianceé, actress Nicola Peltz, before the end of the year.

