Geri Horner looks stunning in gorgeous dress as she heads to Monaco The Spice Girls singer is married to F1 team boss Christian Horner

Geri Horner is supporting her husband, Christian, as she heads out to accompany him to the Monaco Grand Prix, and she did so in glamorous style.

The former Spice Girls singer resembled a supermodel as she shared two photos from her trip abroad, including one where the wind caught her sensational frock. In the black-and-white snap, Geri looked like a Hollywood starlet, with the white dress billowing out behind her as she stared down the camera's lens with a flirty expression.

She looked effortlessly beautiful as she added to her ensemble a pair of wedges and plenty of necklaces.

Her next shot was much more of the modern era, as she posed in the same dress against some railings, with the Monaco harbour stretching out behind her.

She looked at ease as she struck her pose, and carried a maroon bag with her.

Geri kept her caption simple, as she only posted: "Monaco," alongside an angel emoji, which was fitting given the white number that she rocked.

Geri looked like she was walking the catwalk with her striking dress

Her fans were enchanted with the photo, as one said: "A Goddess, always," and a second wrote: "A true beauty, love you Geri."

A third enthused: "Princess Geri of Monaco!" while a fourth shared: "OMG! This reminds me a lot of the Passion era. Gorgeous."

Many others were left speechless by the glamorous beauty, with some posting one-word comments like: "Gorgeous," or "stunning".

Last week, Geri wowed her fans as she posed in one of her expansive gardens alongside her rescue dog, Daisy, and she matched the pup with an angelic all-white ensemble.

Geri always wears white

Ginger Spice thrilled her followers as she played with the pooch and enjoyed the spring heat in a frilly blouse and a stunning pair of denim short shorts that were frayed around the hemline. She finished the outfit off with a pair of strappy heels.

Daisy appeared to be one well-trained dog in the three photos that Geri shared, with the beloved family pet jumping around on its hind legs as Geri carried a mug.

She also shared a photo of Daisy enjoying the sunshine, with the fluffy animal beaming as it played alongside some actual daisies.

Geri kept her caption short and sweet, simply writing: "Daisy," alongside a star and a dog emoji, and tagging the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Daisy was adopted.

