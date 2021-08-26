Geri Horner amazes fans as she enjoys incredible family day out This is surprising!

Geri Horner is making the most of her children enjoying their summer holidays, as she headed out for a fun day at London Zoo with her children, Bluebell, 15, and Monty, four.

During their visit, the pair were treated to a surprise encounter with the zoo's Komodo dragon, Ganas, and they got a little up-close and personal.

In a post on her Instagram, Geri and her family were treated to some amazing facts about the animal, including that it can reproduce asexually, something which Bluebell joked was "girl power".

Geri was fascinated with the animal, as she wrote: "Great day at @zsllondonzoo We met Ganas, a formidable Komodo Dragon. Did you know they have been around for 90,000,000 years?"

But in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, they were on the outskirts of the creature's enclosure with a zookeeper.

As the top half of the door was opened, the former Spice Girls singer asked: "He can't jump up can he?"

The creature gave the family a small shock

"Yes," the zookeeper responded, much to the family's horror. "Absolutely. It's just these movements here. So long as we're still, we're fine, but it's the things that catch his eye. He can take jewellery for example, things like that," he added pointing to the star's hand.

The star's fans were equally as amazed as Geri, as they shared their surprise in the comments. "Nature sure is fascinating," said one, while a second joked: "GERI THE CROCODILE HUNTER."

A third added: "That's an amazing fact thank you so much for sharing," while several others just posted strings of heart emojis.

Geri is a keen animal lover, and has several animals on her Oxfordshire farm, and earlier this month she thrilled fans when she introduced them to a new chicken.

In a small clip, the 49-year-old could be seen holding a new cockerel and she was mystified over how the bird was so "cuddly".

Geri was fascinated by the animal

"It's a cuddly chicken," she enthused. "Who thought chickens could be cuddly?"

Monty then called out "mummy" while husband Christian Horner joked that they could call their new feathered friend Ronald. "Don't be mean," Geri admonished him.

The star cuddled the bird close to her chest, and she stood outside the chicken's coop, and another white chicken could be seen inside.

In her caption, the singer wrote: "Hello Ginger! Who thought chickens could be cuddly?" She then added a chicken and face surrounded by hearts emoji.

