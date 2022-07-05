David Tennant's wife Georgia celebrates daughter Olive's major achievement

David Tennant and his wife Georgia are very much the proud parents after their daughter Olive's latest achievement. The 11-year-old, who made her big-screen debut in Belfast, has won the award for Best Newcomer in the 2022 National Film Awards.

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks reaction with emotional family photo

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Georgia shared a series of pictures of her aspiring actress daughter in their garden celebrating the news - including a snap with the doting mum. In the caption, she wrote: "@nationalfilmawards #bestnewcomernomination #olivetennant #&hermum."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia and David Tennant's daugher makes movie debut

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Congratulations to the talented young lady! #ProudParents." Another stated: "Yay Olive! You both look incredible."

READ: David Tennant’s wife Georgia has best reaction to Doctor Who casting news

SEE: Georgia Tennant shares glimpse inside David Tennant's 51st birthday celebrations

A third post read: "She's a lovely young woman… and I can't wait to see her acting!" One other follower remarked: "Oh my word, she is a lovely young lady!!!!! Beautiful ladies!!"

Last year, Olive appeared in her first major movie, Belfast, alongside Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Caitriona Balfe. She starred as Catherine, a Catholic schoolgirl who becomes the love interest of main character Buddy, played by young actor Jude Hill.

Georgia Tennant shared these lovely photos on Monday

The then ten-year-old actress even walked the red carpet at the glittering premiere at the BFI London Film Festival - and was joined by her older brother Ty. So cute!

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia seriously divides fans with rare couple photos

Olive is the eldest daughter of Doctor Who stars Georgia and David, and is also the granddaughter of Peter Davison. She made a cameo as John Barrowman's daughter in the 50th anniversary spoof The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

As well as Olive, David and Georgia are parents to Ty, 20, Wilfred, nine, seven-year-old Doris and Birdie, who turns three in October.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.