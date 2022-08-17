Leona Lewis melts hearts with rare glimpse of baby daughter Carmel Allegra The songstress took to social media

Leona Lewis delighted fans on Tuesday after she shared a glimpse of her adorable newborn baby girl, Carmel Allegra.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor winner posted a carousel of snaps documenting her life as a first-time mother. In one photo, Leona could be seen peering down at her little one as she slept in a striped baby carrier.

Her baby's little eyes and nose were clearly visible between the swaddling.

In a second photo, the Bleeding Love singer shared a snap of Carmel's tiny hand gripping onto Leona's finger, whilst a third photo showed the tiny tot asleep in a white Moses basket.

Leona captioned her photos: "A month with you my love," followed by a white heart emoji.

Leona looked every inch the doting mum

Her fans inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet words and well-wishes. "Congratulations beautiful lady. Much love to you all. You deserve every happiness," wrote one, while a second penned: "Awww my heart is gushing here! Precious moments of mother & daughter."

A third fan gushed: "The after-pregnancy glow looks lovely on you," and a fourth remarked: "Such an adorable pic of you both. She's such a cutie just like her mum."

The songstress welcomed Carmel last month

Leona welcomed Carmel Allegra on 22 July last month alongside her husband, Dennis Jauch. The couple only announced they were expecting a few months ago, with the singer uploading a few snaps of her blossoming baby bump.

Announcing the exciting news with her followers, Leona shared a stunning portrait of herself showing off her bump in a flattering off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. She captioned her snap: "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer."

Leona and Dennis were together for ten years before they wed

The doting parents tied the knot in 2019 in a gorgeous Italian wedding ceremony. "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Leona exclusively told HELLO! "It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

Leona walked down the aisle in a full-length white gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger, teamed with Cult of Coquette shoes and a delicate white veil over her elegant up-do.

