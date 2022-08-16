Sharon Osbourne sparks joyful response with photo of all four grandchildren The TV star is such a doting grandmom

Sharon Osbourne loves being a mom to her kids Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, but she adores being a grandmom even more, getting to dote over the youngsters in her life.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a glimpse into her life as one, with the first photo of all four of her grandkids together.

Her son Jack's children, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie were seen in the picture gushing and caring for their youngest sister, Maple.

Their faces and blonde locks bore remarkable resemblances to the rest of their famous family, and the mom-of-three simply captioned the photograph with a slew of emojis.

The majority of her fans shared their love through heart emojis, and one of them commented: "Congratulations x 4 wee beauties x you must be soooo proud."

Another wrote: "I thought my grand babies are the cutest but your four are absolutely gorgeous," with a third also sharing: "Congratulations Mrs.O. You have beautiful grandchildren!!"

Sharon shared the first photograph of all four of her grandchildren together

The star will soon be expecting a fifth as her daughter Kelly announced that she was pregnant and was expecting her first child as well.

It was in late July that the star of The Talk shared the first picture of her new granddaughter Maple, who had been born earlier in the month.

The baby wore an adorable animal-themed onesie with a cap and looked sweetly up at the camera, and the proud grandmom simply gushed in her caption.

"Maple Artemis Osbourne, Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]. @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt," she wrote.

The family welcomed baby Maple back in July

Maple is Sharon's fourth grandchild, with Jack being father to three children from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly, who divorced in 2019, and this being his first with current fiancé Aree Gearhart.

