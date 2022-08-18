Celine Dion's rarely seen moments with children while away from the stage The My Heart Will Go On songstress is a mom to three

Celine Dion has documented the difficult time she has had being away from the stage, not only not getting to share her passion with the world, but also recovering from a health setback.

MORE: When will Celine Dion return to the stage - all we know

It was in October 2021 that the singer first announced that due to "severe and persistent" muscle spasms, she had been left unable to take to the stage the way she had hoped.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion on the verge of tears as she announces tour is cancelled

While it was followed by more cancellations and delays for her shows, she has taken the time to rest and spend precious moments with her family.

Celine is a mother to twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, and René-Charles, 21, who rarely make appearances on her social media.

MORE: Celine Dion shares heartfelt personal message about love during Pride Month

However, during her time away, on rare occasions, they have popped up, sharing an intimate glimpse into the Canadian star's life at home.

Celine shared a throwback with her boys for the holiday season

They first appeared in the form of a throwback, however, during Christmas time that year, when she shared a family holiday photo that she wanted fans to recreate.

MORE: Celine Dion looks sensational in strapless dress as she takes a trip down memory lane

In it, she appeared quite delighted as she was flanked by her three boys and their two pet dogs, not to mention a fully decorated Christmas tree, a large reindeer, and plush pillows.

She even celebrated Mother's Day with her sons

And since then, Celine shared one other photograph of them, this time from the present day, highlighting how much they'd grown and how close they were as a unit.

This was on Mother's Day in May, a sweet family photo which even involved a little red velvet cake in the singer's honor, and she couldn't have been more touched.

MORE: Celine Dion posts remarkably rare family photo and she looks so different

MORE: Celine Dion and sons create incredible life-size elephant statue for an important cause

She even dedicated her post to the mothers of Ukraine and others going through difficult times in her statement.

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families," she added.

The singer marked her oldest's milestone 21st birthday

In between, while not with full family photos, her son René-Charles did make a couple of appearances through throwback photos, with one from the hospital after his delivery shared by the singer on his 21st birthday.

Through all the memories and snippets, it's clear that Celine has a tight-knit support system around caring for her as she slowly but surely prepares for a return to the arenas come 2023.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.