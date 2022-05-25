Celine Dion looks sensational in strapless dress as she takes a trip down memory lane The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has a legion of fans

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile of late but that hasn't stopped her from celebrating some of her biggest achievements online.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an iconic throwback video of herself looking fresh-faced while performing her hit song, Et s'il n'en restait qu'une, 15 years ago during her Taking Chances World Tour in Montreal.

Dressed in a strapless purple gown, the singer was practically glowing in the footage.

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

Alongside the video, Celine wrote: "To mark the 15th anniversary of Celine’s D’elles album, here's a new video addition on @youtube : watch the live HD version of “Et s'il n'en restait qu'une (je serais celle-là) filmed in Montreal during the Taking Chances World Tour. Link in bio for the video! - Team Celine."

Fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with many responding with the fire emoji and love hearts.

One wrote: "You look amazing, hope you are well," while another wrote: "You look like a princess." A third added: "Get well soon."

Celine Dion looked fresh-faced in a nostalgic throwback video

The video was posted shortly after the mom-of-three shared a rare family picture of herself with her sons on Mother's Day at the beginning of the month.

The singer has not been seen in public for a while as she recovers from her health issues, which have resulted in her having to postpone her European tour on a number of occasions.

At the end of April, the world-famous star shared an emotional video speaking to her fans to tell them the bad news.

The award-winning singer is facing a health battle

She said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.

"The good news is that I’m doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow. It’s very frustrating for me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

The star struggles with muscle spasms, and is said to be doing better, but is still not in the good health needed for the demands of the tour.

Celine is a doting mom to three children

She continued: "I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage, I honestly can’t wait but I’m just not there yet. "I wanted to let you know that I’m sorry for this news… by now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this, and waiting for so long.

"But all I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

