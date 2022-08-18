Celebrity MasterChef star Mel Blatt's lookalike daughter is her double - see photos Mel and her daughter Lilyella look so similar

We love a twinning mother-daughter moment – and Celebrity MasterChef star Melanie Blatt is the latest celeb to show off her lookalike daughter Lilyella Zender. The former All Saints singer frequently posts sweet pictures of her 24-year-old daughter on social media – and we can’t believe the resemblance.

Mel, who announced that she was due to star in this year's season of Celebrity MasterChef back in July, never misses an opportunity to celebrate her close bond with her only child, who she shares with Stuart Zender, Jamiroquai's former bass player.

The duo made a rare appearance together back in November 2021 as they attended JD Williams' unveiling of their Christmas showcase. The physical similarities between the pair were immediately apparent – as the two share the same deep brown eyes, beaming smiles and dark features.

Lilyella and Mel's mother-daughter outing came shortly after the budding singer's mother posted the cutest series of images on social media to celebrate her daughter's 24th birthday.

The pair share a close bond

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday my beautiful girl @witchmould!" with a string of red love heart emojis.

Lilyella and Mel often post for sweet mother-daughter snaps

Fans and followers adored the wholesome array of snaps and were quick to comment on the duo's lookalike features. "So beautiful, just like her mum!" one user commented, while another added: "Stunning." A third said: "Lovely photo ladies," and a fourth mentioned: "You look like sisters!"

Lilyella shared a playful polaroid with fans on Instagram

Lilyella has also been generous in sharing like-mother-like-daughter snaps on Instagram. She previously shared a polaroid photo of her and her mother, in which the two are smiling at the camera in the exact same pose. While Lilyella rocked a head of jet black hair with a sharp fringe and heavy black makeup, Mel opted for something more natural – a sunkissed hairdo and a fresh-faced makeup look.

We can expect to see Mel back on our screens more regularly during this season of Masterchef, which aired on August 10. The semi-final will air on the 19 August, when the remaining celebrities will fight for a place in the 2022 final.

