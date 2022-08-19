Jamie Redknapp shares the sweetest family photo of baby Raphael and dad Harry Redknapp The family look so content

Jamie Redknapp shared the sweetest family photo with fans on Thursday featuring his adorable son, baby Raphael, and his parents Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the football pundit posted an adorable picture of Harry holding his little one. He and Sandra, who were standing next to each other in the snap, couldn't have looked happier as they both grinned from ear to ear.

Sandra looked ultra-glam in the sweet snap, as she donned a fabulous blouse adorned with an Aztec pattern. She also wore a delicate silver necklace with a matching silver pendant.

Captioning the post, the doting father simply tagged his parents and added a spinning red love heart GIF.

The grandparents look so happy

Jamie shares baby Raphael with his wife of nearly one year, Frida Redknapp and recently, the pair got back from a fabulous holiday in Italy with their children.

Alongside a selection of heart-warming snaps from their time away, Jamie wrote: "Family time," next to a red love heart and an Italian flag emoji.

In one photo, the happy couple were seen cosying up to their baby son Raphael in the pool. In another snap, the couple were seen dining al fresco with their kids from previous marriages.

The family have been on holiday

Fans were delighted with the update and couldn't wait to leave messages for the family.

"Beautiful photo of the whole family, making lovely memories x," said one fan, while another stated: "He looks like Beau. Happy holidays to you all."

A third post read: "Out of all the jobs you do, you do being a dad and husband the best, what a wonderful family you have [heart emoji]."

Jamie and Frida got married last year

Jamie and Frida have a total of seven children in their blended family. Baby Raphael was born in November 2021 after the pair got married the previous month.

The couple also have six children between them from their former marriages, making them a family-of-nine.

