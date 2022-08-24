Lindsay Lohan melts hearts with adorable photo of baby girl after surprise wedding The Mean Girls star married Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is the picture of wedded bliss after secretly tying the knot with her husband Bader Shammas in July.

The Mean Girls star is currently vacationing in London and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some adorable family photos that included one of her doting over her baby niece, Isabel Scarlet.

In the image, Lindsay looks elated as she playfully holds the one-year-old in her arms, simply captioning the photo with a red heart emoji and tagging the little one's parents, her brother Michael Lohan Jr., 34, and his wife Nina Ginsberg.

Michael also shared the photo on his Stories and added a melting heart GIF.

The sweet family moment comes after Lindsay surprised fans with the news of her wedding alongside a photo of her and Bader together.

Lindsay doted over her baby niece

She revealed in the caption: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Bader works in finance as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lindsay has called home in recent years.

In November, the star announced her engagement, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Lindsay and her husband wed in July

In February, Lindsay shared an update on her wedding planning when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her what kind of bride she thought she would be.

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked.

"I'm definitely not like that," replied Lindsay. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So, I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," the Parent Trap star continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

