John Travolta leaves fans in awe with his children's lavish summer plans

John Travolta and his two children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, are facing their second summer vacation spent without Kelly Preston by their side, but the actor sure is making the most of it.

Kelly passed away after a long battle against breast cancer on 12 July 2020, and as the difficult anniversary of her death passes, John has revealed just how he is keeping his children busy and entertained.

Luckily for Ella and Benjamin, not only is their father a stellar actor, but a skilled pilot as well, and the star has taken them to new heights, traveling all around the world as he himself flies their very own private jet.

WATCH: John's son Ben shows off his gymnastic moves to his proud father

The Saturday Night Fever lead shared an epic video montage of all of the Travolta family's summer travels so far, and they are as luxurious as it gets.

Their summer vacation kicked off by departing on their lavish private jet, which takes off from John's private air strip right outside of his mansion in Clearwater, Florida.

What's more, it wasn't just the kids and their dad, but he had their friends tag along too. The video montage features a clip which sees Benjamin alongside a group of his friends excitedly hopping aboard the private jet.

The epic summer recap

The footage reveals their first stop as somewhere in Iceland, but of course, it didn't end there. Further snapshots see the bunch traveling to Greece and visiting the iconic ruins, then they were off to Dubai, where they enjoyed stunning views from their impossibly high buildings, and a visit to the desert.

It being summer, of course they had to fit in a tropical location as well, and the 68-year-old shared photos and videos of Ella and Benjamin parasailing and enjoying the beach. In the end, the post shows the family jetting off to yet another location, none other than Paris, France.

The three snapped an adorable selfie as they traveled around the world

The father-of-two captioned the summer vacation recap with: "Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!"

Fans were in awe of all that they got up to, and commented: "Fun times, cherish forever!" and: "That. Is. Amazing!" as well as: "So wonderful seeing you and your children making great memories together!! Enjoy!"

