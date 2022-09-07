Meghan Markle sets the record straight over son Archie's name The Duchess of Sussex has two children

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has spoken out about the inspiration behind her son Archie's name – and she has set the record straight.

LOOK: Prince William & Duchess Kate's school night dinners for their children are so wholesome

In the latest episode of Meghan's podcast Archetypes, she was speaking with Mindy Kaling about childhood.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle gets a round of applause at UK event

The duchess said: “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid, and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books ironically.

"My son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them. I collected them."

Archie was born in 2019

Prince Harry and his wife welcomed baby Archie into the world in 2019, and his full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

READ: Prince Harry's cute nickname for Archie revealed

STORY: Meghan Markle's son Archie receives round of applause at Manchester event

Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that the couple "wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it". A friend of the couple told the writers: "They thought about Archibald for all of one second…. He was always going to be little Archie."

The name Archie means strength and bravery and is also behind the inspiration for Harry and Meghan's organisation Archewell and the Duchess' podcast, Archetypes.

Harry and Meghan's second-born child, Lilibet, was named after her great-grandmother Her Majesty the Queen as that's her family nickname, instead of her given name Elizabeth.

Meghan spoke out about Archie's name

The official birth announcement statement read: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."

Explaining their choice of name, they added: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Did you know that Harry's real name is actually Henry and Meghan's real name is Rachel? Both choose to go by a different moniker.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.