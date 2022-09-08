5 rare childhood photos of Duchess Kate – from toddler to teen! Prince William's wife was a sweet little girl

The Duchess of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have started a new school this week, Lambrook in Berkshire – but what did their mother look like in her childhood years?

HELLO! has unearthed five rare photos of Prince William's wife for you below, and we think you'll agree that she was a very sweet little girl. Little did young Kate know she'd go on to marry the future King of England.

Previously speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020, Kate said of her childhood:

"I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

From the Duchess' toddler and childhood days at home with her family the Middletons to her fun-filled school days in sports teams, see Kate's early years here…

Toddler Kate

Look how cute three-year-old Kate was!

This picture was taken during a family holiday in the Lake District and little Kate looked like she was having a brilliant time climbing rocks. Such adorable bunches, too.

Young Kate with her father

The Duchess shared this previously unseen photo of herself as a child to mark Father's Day back in June 2020.

In the snap, Kate sits on the knee of her father Michael Middleton, dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, and wearing plaits in her hair.

Kate in Jordan

When Kate was a young girl, she lived in Amman, Jordan, for two-and-a-half years with her family.

Here we see her (standing) with her father and younger sister Pippa. Look how blonde her hair was!

The tennis player

Kate has loved playing tennis from a young age, and in this photo, we see her in a tennis team photo at her former school, St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire (Kate is in the back row, third from the left).

In 2012, Kate re-visited the school to take part in a day of activities to mark St Andrew's Day. She also unveiled a plaque to open a new artificial turf playing field and met members of the school's hockey team, which she played for while at the school.

Kate's rounders team

Sporty Kate was also in her school's rounders team at St Andrew's in Pangbourne.

In this picture, the Duchess-to-be sits on the left in the front row.

