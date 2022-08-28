The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's biggest sign yet they won't have any more children The royals are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, may have already got their hands full with three young children, but that hasn’t stopped mum Kate from hinting at having a fourth child in recent years.

The Cambridges’ most recent decision to leave London and move nearly 25 miles west to Windsor "to put George, Charlotte and Louis first", however, is Prince William and Duchess Kate’s most significant sign yet that the couple won’t be having any more children.

The family's modest move to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home situated just a ten-minute walk from the Queen’s royal estate, has got just enough room for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have their own bedroom.

It's a drastic change from their 20-room, four-storey apartment within Kensington Palace, which not only boasted three double bedrooms but also had a day and night nursery, five reception rooms and several bedrooms for the Duke and Duchess to house their live-in staff.

Could the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have another baby?

The royal children will also be saying goodbye to their beloved live-in Spanish Norland nanny Maria Borrallo, which further suggests that Will and Kate will be putting their focus on their current family, rather than having more children.

Should the Cambridges be thinking about having more babies, it seems likely they would have opted for a home with more space for their expanding family.

The royals could, however, put some of their children in the same bedroom should they wish to expand their brood. William and Kate have neither confirmed nor denied wanting more children, though the Duchess has admitted to feeling "broody" on several occasions.

Earlier this year the mother-of-three expressed her broody thoughts as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum.

William and Kate are already parents to George, Charlotte, and Louis

She joked that husband William worries about her working with under-one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

Despite the Duchess' confessions, William has appeared to rule out baby number four. At an engagement in Northern Ireland, the Duchess laughed when asked by a royal onlooker about a possible baby number four. She said: "I think William might be slightly worried."

