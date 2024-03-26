Why Prince William didn't appear in wife Princess Kate's moving cancer video message

The Princess of Wales starred in a deeply personal and moving video message last week, in which she revealed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Following the release of the BBC Studios footage, some viewers around the world and social media users were quick to question why Kate's husband Prince William did not appear alongside her in the video.

According to The Times, a royal source said: "This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn't need anyone sitting next to her."

They added of the Prince, 41: "He has been supporting her and the family in the background."

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey also noted: "It's understood that the Princess of Wales wrote every single word of her video address so it felt appropriate for Kate to deliver the message to the public solo. Those who work closely with the Princess often speak of her inner strength and I think her video message is a huge example of that.

"Kate spoke of her husband's support, stating 'having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance' and no doubt the Prince is proud of his wife's courage and choosing to announce the news in the way she wanted to.

"Kate also referenced 'all those whose lives have been affected by cancer' and I think it was important for her to deliver this message solo to connect with others facing cancer. She ended her message on a compassionate note, saying, 'for everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone'."

Indeed, the message that Kate delivered came from the heart, and the mother-of-three was quickly praised by many for bravely sharing her diagnosis, including her father-in-law King Charles, who is battling with his own cancer journey too.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty, 75, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

HELLO! understands that following their time in hospital together – both Charles and Kate were treated at The London Clinic earlier this year – the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

© BBC Studios The Princess of Wales filmed the video in Windsor last week

In her video message, Kate shared that she had started her first round of preventative chemotherapy.

Her abdominal surgery in January had been successful and at the time, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present.

She reiterated that it has taken time for her to process the news, and to explain her diagnosis to her young children: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."