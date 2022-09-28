Gemma Atkinson moved to tears by incredible gesture following family tragedy The former Strictly star has some lovely fans…

TV and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson shared how touched she was after the kindest gesture from a fan, which she learned about via social media.

The mum-of-one took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a screenshot of a message from one of her followers.

Referring to the London Marathon, which takes place next month, they wrote: "I am running for the BHF [British Heart Foundation] this year. It would be an honour to add your dad's name to my 'in memory of' list.

"I am writing these names on my arm as the inspiration to keep me going.

"It is my first marathon after only having a baby last year it's going to be a tough race but so worth it for the work the British Heart Foundation do…"

Gemma responded by captioning the image: "And now I'm crying.… My dad was called David Atkinson. Thank you so much," adding four red heart emojis.

The star was touched by her fan's kind gesture

The former Hollyoaks actress is passionate about heart health, having lost her dad to a heart attack in his early 50s, when Gemma was just 17 years old.

Last year, the star made the brave decision to undergo a cardiac health MOT in order to make sure that she stood the best chance of staying healthy.

The doting mother, who shares daughter Mia, three, with her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, took to Instagram to reveal she had taken the leap to discover the truth about her heart health after "putting it off for almost 20 years".

Gemma is a doting mum

The star told fans: "Today's the day. After putting it off for almost 20 years (mainly in fear of finding something wrong) I’ve decided to have a full heart MOT.

"I think my dad would be pleased I'm finally doing it, and being a parent myself I kinda feel I have even more of that responsibility."

