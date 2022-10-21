Reba McEntire makes surprising confession about son Shelby The 67-year-old country legend is so proud of her grown-up son

Reba McEntire has opened up about her son Shelby in a new interview, making a rare confession about family life.

The 67-year-old country singer vowed never to let her now 32-year-old son win at cards when he was growing up for fear he would become a "spoiled brat". Reba, who shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, was keen to implement the same strict life lessons she learned during her own childhood home in Chockie, Oklahoma.

The Big Sky star told People: "When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

It seems Reba's words of wisdom for Shelby worked as the three-time Grammy Award-winner is often told her son is surprisingly humble.

"I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too," she told the publication.

The proud mom also revealed she is set to catch up with Shelby and his wife Marissa Branch in Nashville very soon.

Reba has a big family and counts her five stepchildren as her own flesh and blood. The star was stepmother to her first husband Charlie Battles' sons, Lance Battles and Coty Battles, and has remained close to them even after her marriage ended in 1987.

She wed music manager Narvel Blackstock in 1989 and became a stepmother to his children Shawna Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock – who is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband – and Chassidy Blackstock.

"I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren," the Does He Love You hitmaker told The Boot in 2010. "I claim them all."

