Reba McEntire's former $5m Nashville home is now a five-star resort – see inside

Reba McEntire has enjoyed an extensive property portfolio so it's not surprising she's offloaded some of her homes over the years – including her Nashville mansion which she sold in 2017 for $5 million.

The Southern Colonial mansion is now a luxury five-star resort called The Estate at Cherokee Dock and still features the spectacular grounds and views of Old Hickory Lake that Reba once enjoyed when she called the resort home.

Secluded on 15 acres of private property with gardens, luxury stables, a pool, lake access, and a palatial mansion, guests can enjoy Southern hospitality, luxurious accommodations, an array of recreational activities, and fine dining.

While the grounds are impressive on their own, Reba's former home has been completely updated to immaculate specifications while still giving a nod to its previous owner.

The spacious mansion boasts over 13,000 square feet yet the rooms are designed to provide a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

There are eight bedrooms in total, five of which are equipped with an en suite bathroom, and each has been decorated to pay tribute to some of country music's biggest stars.

The Southern Colonial mansion once belonged to Reba McEntire

The master suite pays homage to Reba herself, with a King bed, fireplace, private living space, and a balcony.

The other rooms pay tribute to Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn.

The master suite pays tribute to Reba

The Estate includes multiple indoor entertaining spaces including a home theater, wine cellar, parlor, game room, chef's kitchen, and separate family and formal living rooms.

There are two private balconies complete with an outdoor sofa, dining tables, and lounge chairs for relaxing and enjoying the expansive view.

The estate features a luxury pool and gardens

The primary balcony is also equipped with a stunning wood-burning fireplace.

If that wasn't enticing enough, there is also separate accommodation located directly above the stables in the outside Carriage House which can accommodate seven guests.

The Carriage House can sleep seven guests

The Stable Loft has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and two balconies.

Regardless of the season, the Estate also offers a myriad of activities and amenities including private massages, personal training sessions, cooking demonstrations, and whiskey tastings.

There is a game room and plenty of onsite activities and amenities

The Estate at Cherokee Dock is so much more than overnight accommodation - it's also an events space that can be used to host magical weddings.

According to a press release by Nashville-based Infinity Hospitality, it is "the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts, and ticketed events".

The grounds are perfect for a picturesque wedding (Photo: Emily William)

For more information and rental rates, visit cherokeedock.com.

