Jess Wright opens up about 'rollercoaster' first months with baby Presley and where she's at with baby no. 2 plans - EXCLUSIVE The star welcomed her first baby in May

Jess Wright was supported by her close family and friends on Thursday as she celebrated the launch of her latest baby range with My 1st Years in London.

The mother-of-one showed off an incredible range of personalised garments, including bathrobes and towels as well as furniture and toys.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Jess admitted the collaboration was a no-brainer as she has been a fan of the brand for years.

"When I started looking for children's presents a few years ago, for baby's birthdays, My 1st Years was always my go-to and when I first went on the website, I couldn't believe how reasonable the prices were and how amazing the products were and the fact that you can personalise them," she said.

Jessica was supported by her mother Carol and sister Natalya

"The minute I had Presley and we got talking, I was like, 'Absolutely, yes.' I'm beyond excited to be associated with them. I love everything that they do, and I love the fact that they personalise everything because again, sustainability. You'll never get rid of those items because they're personalised."

While designing and putting together the collection has been a dream for Jess, the first months as a new mum have been a "rollercoaster", particularly due to baby Presley's health issues.

New mums Ella Baig and Nicola Adams were also in attendance

"It's been a rollercoaster, but amazing. He's got to that stage now where he's so interactive, which is so fun. And I think at the beginning it's just really daunting as a first mom to know where you're at, what you're doing, whether it's going to be okay. But he's amazing."

Opening up about having more children in the future, Jess admitted: "I probably will have another child because I've always wanted a big family, but I don't think it'll be for a while because Presley's had so many issues health-wise in the first three, four months.

"Not anything serious. He's had a dairy allergy, reflux," she said, before adding: "It's been a lot, we've been to Great Ormond Street so he's not been the easiest first child."

Jessica has said collaborating with My 1st Years was a no-brainer

Despite that, Jess is excited for a milestone first coming up, her very first Christmas as a mum.

"We're already discussing what outfits we're going to put the baby in and on Christmas Day, what our plans are. We're all together for Christmas Day, which is amazing. And it's going to be a very, very special one this year with Presley."

She adds: "I can't wait to see his face when we give him things on Christmas Day. He loves Mickey Mouse, loves Disney, anything Disney. He loves Toy Story and Mickey Mouse. So, I can't wait to just bombard him. Not too much, I don't want him to be spoiled."

One tradition she is keen to continue now that she is a mum is donning Christmas pyjamas on the big day.

"I can't wait to put him in his first set," she told HELLO! "I've already got them from My 1st Years and they have his name on."