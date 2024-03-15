Ice-T and wife Coco Austin enjoy a rare family outing with daughter Chanel, nine

Ice-T and Coco Austin, alongside their daughter Chanel, graced the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in a rare family appearance that captured the attention of all present at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

This special outing showcased the close-knit family, with Coco, a renowned figure in fitness modeling, and Ice-T, celebrated for his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, presenting a united front of familial bliss.

At 44, Coco, who has dazzled in various domains ranging from music videos to swimwear catalogs, was a vision of elegance and style.

She was seen clasping Chanel’s hand, their bond evident in the sweet family photographs captured at the event.

© Variety Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole and Ice-T at the world premire of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

Her ensemble for the evening—a semi-sheer floral blouse paired meticulously with form-fitting brown leather pants—spoke volumes of her fashion-forward sensibility.

Complementing her outfit with nude pumps, a black Louis Vuitton handbag, and matching gold hoop earrings, Coco was the epitome of style.

© Variety Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole and Ice-T

Ice-T, on the other hand, opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, donning a white sweatshirt from AMIAT Luxury, black pants, and sneakers, illustrating that comfort can indeed walk hand in hand with fashion.

Their daughter Chanel added a touch of innocence and charm to the evening, dressed in a black and white floral dress, a cozy black cardigan, and light pink tennis shoes, encapsulating the youthful spirit perfectly.

© Variety Chanel looks just like her dad!

The couple's journey with Chanel, their only child together, has been filled with unique moments and milestones.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, also shares a profound connection with his other children, LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Jr., from previous relationships.

Coco recently shared insights into Chanel's burgeoning career in Hollywood, revealing that Chanel and Ryan Buggle, who plays Noah Benson on Law & Order: SVU, share the same agents—a serendipitous discovery for the family.

Ice-T’s enthusiasm for Chanel's potential appearance on his hit show was palpable when he exclaimed to People, "Hell yeah!" showcasing his unwavering support for his daughter's aspirations.

Chanel's foray into the fashion world was marked by her participation in the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week, a significant milestone documented by Coco on social media.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Chanel is a budding model

This experience was not just a testament to Chanel's emerging talent but also a moment of pride for her parents, who were present to cheer her on, alongside their friend, rapper Treach.

Ice-T and Coco's approach to parenting is refreshingly candid and grounded in guidance rather than control, a philosophy that resonates with their unique lifestyle and values.

Speaking with E! News he maintained all the love he is surrounded with makes it easy to ignore the criticism.

"If I don't know you personally, I don't take it personally," he said, adding that: "That's the key. If somebody you knew said something about you, that would bother you. But other people, they don't."

He explained that: "They just throw rocks like it's like seeing a nice car go throw rocks at it." The actor maintained: "That's kind of like what they do. So it doesn't really bother me."

He married Coco in 2002, and recently revealed that their daughter is his last child, telling Us Weekly at the same party that: "We're one and done. One and done."

He even recalled that: "Coco didn't really want to have babies and then when she hit 35, she got the bug," revealing that: "She's like 'I gotta do it.' And so, we had the baby."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.