George Stephanopoulos' new role at GMA that saw him replace this well-known star Good Morning America has seen many iconic faces over the years

George Stephanopoulos is a fan favorite on Good Morning America and has been holding down the fort with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes this week on the ABC daytime show, while Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have enjoyed some time off.

The TV star has been working on GMA since 2009, after moving from Washington D.C. to New York City upon accepting the job.

What's more, George replaced a very well-known news anchor on the show.

The father-of-two joined in place of Diane Sawyer, who had been working on GMA for nearly 11 years.

What's more, it took GMA three attempts to convince George to take the job.

Then-ABC News President David Westin recalled to Associated Press: "It took a fair amount of persuasion. When you put things together you don't think about how long it will last. You think about whether the fundamentals are good. You're never sure."

GMA's George Stephanopoulos took over Diane Sawyer's job on the ABC daytime news show

Diane had joined GMA in January 1999, and left the ABC daytime show to join ABC World News.

George's career followed Diane's again in August 2014, when she departed from World News, resulting in him becoming the Chief Anchor at ABC News from 2014 to 2020, while still working at GMA.

George was recently named as one of the longest-serving news hosts on a network show, alongside his co-star Robin.

George has been hosting GMA this week alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

The pair have been working together on GMA for 13 years and opened up about their professional relationship in an interview with Associated Press.

"I'm so proud. It's been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We've had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It's been an incredible experience," George said.

Robin said of working with George: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

