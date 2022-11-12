Michael Strahan pens emotional tribute to late dad in honor of Veterans Day The GMA star shared a post on Instagram

Michael Strahan sparked an emotional response from his followers with a bittersweet post to mark Veterans Day on Friday.

The Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram to share a photo of his late father, Gene, who served in the army for 23 years. In the photo, Michael's dad is proudly wearing his uniform while smiling at the camera as he stands in front of a Christmas tree.

Calling his dad his "hero", Michael seized the opportunity to pay his respects to his father and all the service men and women.

"My father and hero Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. My dad served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division," he wrote.

Michael added: "On #VeteransDay and every day I honor my father and all veterans and active service men and women who risked their lives to protect us. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Thank you for sharing Michael Strahan! We salute, thank, and honor your Dad!"

Michael's dad was in the army for 23 years

A second said: "I miss Mr. Strahan, his stories, his advice, miss it all. Thank you for your service." A third added: "Beautiful tribute," and a fourth said: "Thank you Mr. Strahan for your service to our country and for giving us, Michael!"

Michael's father passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83. Gene had been married to his wife Louise since 1957 and they spent 63 years together raising their six children.

The GMA star's heartache over his dad's death was clear in the statement he released after his passing. It read: "The biggest goal in everything I’ve ever done was to make him proud.

Michael with his mom and dad

"Knowing that I did that gives me peace but also pushes me to continue because I know he’s watching from above.

"Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honored to be your son!!"

He also added some advice for fans: "Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don’t take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them."

