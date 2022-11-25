Dylan Dreyer's new family video sends fans into overdrive The Today star had a big change to her Thanksgiving plans

Dylan Dreyer had an unexpected change to her Thanksgiving plans after she stepped in for Al Roker at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The Today star – who was more than happy to help co-host the show after Al was taken to hospital with blood clots – may have missed spending the morning celebrating the holiday with her family, but she more than made up for it when she returned home.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared an energetic video featuring her family that saw them all lining up on a set of stairs and taking turns swaying from side to side to some music before they were all moving in unison.

"I think I'm most thankful that we were all totally up for doing this!" she captioned the clip. Her fans were left in awe over the sweet family moment, and many took the opportunity to praise Dylan for her coverage of the parade.

"How you even have the strength to do this after the day you've had! You did a fabulous job sitting in for Al. Love you both," replied one.

A second said: "That's awesome! You rocked the parade today! So happy you were able to celebrate with your family!!" A third added: "Love it!!! Great job at the parade this morning, too, Dylan!"

Fans loved Dylan's family video

Dylan made sure to give Al a special shoutout during the show, telling the beloved star: "Al, we miss you, we love you and we are thinking about you."

After the parade, Dylan rushed off to join her family for their big meal - and this year they were joined by her husband, Brian Fichera's family too. In fact, there were a total of 17 people she needed to cook for!

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday.

The Thanksgiving forecast: "Perfect parade weather" in New York City!



Thanks for the update @DylanDreyerNBC ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FjCHVRezLr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 24, 2022

Dylan was praised for her coverage of the parade

She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won't have it any other way.

"His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that's all they need. They'll play all day long together."

