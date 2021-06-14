Madonna poses in her underwear inside her glamorous New York bathroom to announce big news The star is back in America

Madonna is back in the Big Apple and straight to work – if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by. The mother-of-six posed for a selfie in one of her New York bathrooms and announced the big news herself, writing: "New Life, New York. Re-Invention," followed by a film camera and black heart emoji.

MORE: The real reason Madonna traded London life for a £6m Lisbon palace

Whilst Re-Invention was the title of the star's sixth concert tour back in 2004, it could also be referencing her upcoming biopic, which she is directing herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares adorable video of French-speaking daughter - and fans react

Her fans were delighted that she was back to work, but most seemed more excited that she was back to posing in her bathroom.

READ: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational in tiny green bikini

RELATED: Madonna sparks reaction with new change to appearance

"Gorgeous. I've missed seeing you in that NY bathroom!!" wrote one, whilst another added: "Those friggin bathrooms! I hate all my bathrooms because of her!"

A third agreed: "That one's my favorite of hers by far."

Madonna is back in her New York apartment

The 62-year-old usually lives in Portugal with her children but returned to America earlier this month for a very special family occasion – her father Silvio Ciccone's 90th birthday.

Paying tribute on the day, the singer shared a throwback video taken during her Re-Invention World Tour, and it showed Silvio praying ahead of the show's start.

Captioning the clip, the mother-of-six wrote: "Heavenly Father (Dad) Thank you for giving me life... And all other Blessings you've bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G. #happybirthday #dad #prayer #reinventiontour."

The celebrations didn't stop there, however, as Madonna later revealed she and her children were heading over to Silvio's house to celebrate with him.

"On our way to grandpa's," she wrote alongside a picture of her daughters Stella and Estere sleeping on the back of a car.

The Material Girl singer then gave her 16 million fans a tour of her "Pappa's vineyard", which is located in Leelanau County, Michigan, and as well as offering estate wines, it has an incredible wedding venue – a restored turn-of-the-century barn.