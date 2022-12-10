10 cutest photos of royal children in cosy winter outfits

Winter has arrived brrrrr, and the sight of little children all bundled up in their coats and scarves on a chilly day is the absolute cutest.

Royal children look particularly sweet in their warm-yet-smart outfits, with the likes of Princess Charlotte pretty in their pristine coats and Prince Louis and Archie Harrison all rosy-cheeked in cosy bobble hats and knitted jumpers.

We've taken a trip down memory lane with more of our favourite snaps of royal kids kitted out for winter. Take a look…

The Wales family

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for this sweet snap with two of their children, George and Charlotte, on a ski trip to the French Alps. Doesn't Charlotte look the sweetest all wrapped up in her snowsuit?

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte looked so smart in her navy coat, matching shoes and festive berry tights on Christmas Day in 2016.

Prince Louis

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate, Prince Louis, was such a sweetie dressed in his warm blue coat on a trip to a London pantomime.

Prince George

Oh doesn't George look adorable in his long coat eating a candy cane! The son of Prince William and Princess Kate wore the smart outfit back in 2016 to attend church on Christmas Day in Berkshire with his family.

Archie Harrison

We still can't get enough of little Archie in his winter outfit – those mini Uggs! The photo was shared by his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Instagram page while they were staying in Canada during winter 2019.

Isla and Savannah Phillips

What a stylish pair! Sisters Isla and Savannah – daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips – looked super cute in their warm clothing at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March 2014.

Mia Tindall

It was a star-patterned coat and orange wellies for Mia Tindall back in 2017, as she took a walk with her dad Mike Tindall – husband of royal Zara Tindall – at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

Royal cousins in the snow

Aw! Princes William and Harry hang out with their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie way back in January 1995. The children were on a family ski trip to Klosters in Switzerland.

Princess Gabriella of Monaco

Little Gabriella was a right royal sweetie in this snap back in December 2016 with her royal parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II.

Princesses Alexia, Amalia and Ariane

The daughters of Dutch royals, Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander, posed for their annual winter photocall in February 2013 – what a cosy-looking happy bunch.

