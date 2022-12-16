Exclusive: Zara Tindall's personal parenting advice for expectant mum revealed

Zara and Mike Tindall are proud parents to three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and baby Lucas, one, and the royal mum has offered up sterling parenting advice to one of Mike's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here campmates…

In an exclusive HELLO! interview with comedian Seann Walsh and his girlfriend Grace Adderley, the pair opened up about the excitement of welcoming their first child and they also divulged that Princess Anne's daughter had trusted advice for the soon-to-be parents.

"Zara was lovely. Her and Mike gave us loads of advice regarding sleep training and constantly asked how I was feeling. It was very sweet of them both," said dance teacher Grace.

Similarly to fellow royal Princess Kate, Zara has admitted to feeling mum guilt while juggling a busy work life with being a parent.

The expectant parents were given royal advice

Zara admitted she feels bad leaving her kids, and told Now to Love: "If I'm away and Mike's here I don't feel guilty, whereas if we're both away then I feel much more guilty."

Mike was away from the children for a few weeks for his I'm A Celeb stint and he found it hard being away from his family.

Zara is a mum of three

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

"That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

The couple have sadly suffered two miscarriages

Zara has been open about the miscarriages she's suffered in the past and revealing the devastating news in an interview with the Sunday Times, she said: "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on."

She added: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

