Sharon Stone's three grown sons make very rare appearance in family photo The Basic Instinct star is one proud mom

Sharon Stone doesn't often share a glimpse into her family life, but her latest one gave her fans the ultimate picture of her support system.

MORE: Sharon Stone recalls backlash she faced for activism work: 'My life was threatened'

The actress got to spend some quality time with family and posted a photograph of the group out having lunch together.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone shares her beloved mum's reaction to her book dedication - and it's adorable

The picture featured Sharon alongside her mom, her sister Kelly, and her three sons Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16.

"Lunch w granny," she simply captioned the snap, and one of her friends even commented: "Ohhhh beautiful. What a lovely photo of you all, and look at the 3 boys."

TRENDING NOW: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

A fan commented: "Aw lovely family, your sons have grown loads," while another marveled: "The boys are so big," and a third said: "Mom looks dazzling! Your boys have really grown up!! Great picture!!"

Sharon adopted her three sons over the years, after suffering a miscarriage in 2000 while married to second husband Phil Bronstein.

Sharon shared a family photo with her mom, sister, and grown sons

The Casino star wrote a column for British Vogue in 2019 on Mother's Day, speaking of her love for being a mom and her adoption process.

​​"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them," she penned.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks back on ultra-glamorous career beginnings in unearthed clip

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Of finding out she'd be getting to adopt Roan, she said: "It was on our way home afterwards, one of the darkest moments of my life, that I got a call from an adoption lawyer: he had a client with a baby boy due in a few weeks.

The actress is an adoptive mother to her three boys

"Would I be his mother? I felt as if God was throwing me a life raft."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.