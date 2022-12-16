Kaley Cuoco's baby bump has officially popped – see stunning new photo The actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco delighted fans in October when she announced the happy news that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant star has shared several photos of her growing bump on social media since – but on Thursday she revealed she has "officially" popped as she took to her Instagram Stories to post a gorgeous new photo.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

Loading the player...

In the image, Kaley stood in front of a mirror wearing a skintight, blue halterneck dress that hugged her figure and showcased her blossoming growing belly in all its glory.

"I think I'm officially showing LOL," she captioned the stunning photo, which saw her rocking a pair of comfy sneakers and woolly socks.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

SEE: Kaley Cuoco is pregnant – a look back at her relationship with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley and Tom announced the big news in October with a photo dump that captured scenes from when they first found out about the pregnancy, including photos of her positive test.

There were also pictures of a cake from their gender reveal party, breaking the news that they are expecting a baby girl. Kaley also shared photos of her excited partner holding up some baby clothing that read: "I love my daddy."

Kaley is due in 2023

In an excited caption, Kaley beamed: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Her fans were similarly overjoyed, as one enthused: "Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful," while a second posted: "CONGRATS! Incredibly happy for you! Woo hoo!!!!"

Kaley and Tom started dating earlier this year and made their first official outing as a couple back in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

Kaley and Tom have been dating since early 2022

The star may be several months into her first pregnancy, but that's not stopping her from meeting her work commitments.

Last month, Kaley took to Instagram to share that she's just kicked off filming a brand new television series for NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

The television show, titled Based on a True Story, stars Kaley as a character named Ava, Chris Messina playing her husband Nathan, and the cast also features Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato and Priscilla Quintana.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.