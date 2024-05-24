Sharon Stone's rarely-seen son sparks heated debate with controversial graduation photo

Sharon Stone was in a celebratory mood on Thursday when she marked her rarely-seen son Laird Vonne Stone's high-school graduation.

The 66-year-old was beaming with pride as she posed with the 18-year-old, who wore a maroon cap and gown with a medal and blue and yellow honor cords around his neck.

Sharon shared pictures of the milestone moment on Instagram, however, the photos sparked a heated debate among her followers.

Laird's choice to wear a protective face mask to his graduation appeared to divide people, with some seemingly confused as to why he was wearing a mask.

© Instagram Laird divided fans with his decision to wear a mask

"Congrats on a great accomplishment but why the mask for the picture?" one quizzed. A second said: "WTF is your kid still wearing a mask for??"

A third added: "Please people take off the masks don't be afraid to breathe."

However, many jumped to Laird's defense, with one responding: "He might have a weak immune system, that's why people wore them before Covid." A second said: "Congratulations to all and thank you for wearing a [mask]."

Another added: "Did you consider maybe he's sick, didn't want to miss his graduation, so he is wearing the mask so he won't spread it? Or maybe he has a compromised immune system. There are so many possibilities."

© Instagram Sharon beamed with pride at Laird's high school graduation

Alongside Laird – whom Sharon adopted in 2005 – she is also mom to sons Quinn, 17, whom she adopted in 2006, and Roan, whom she adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein.

Speaking of her decision to adopt in 2019, she told British Vogue: "When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

© Instagram Laird Vonne is Sharon's middle child

Sharon has been candid about her tumultuous journey with motherhood, particularly her difficult custody battle over Roan with her ex-husband.

At the time of her divorce from Phil in 2004, the former couple reportedly agreed on joint custody, with Roan living primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year.

However, Phil was granted primary custody and Sharon was only allowed visitation rights. She challenged the court's decision in 2008, hoping to move Roan to live with her in Los Angeles, but the request was denied.

© Instagram Sharon with her youngest sons Laird and Quinn

During an appearance on the podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi last in March, Sharon claimed she lost custody of Roan because of her role in 1992's Basic Instinct.

She explained: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie."

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child."

© Getty Images Sharon was in a bitter custody battle over her son Roan (pictured in 2021)

Detailing how losing custody of her child affected her health, she added: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart…it broke my heart."

In the years since, Sharon prioritized being a mom over her Hollywood career, which she has no regrets over.

She told People last year: "I'm grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood…because they certainly didn't prioritize me."