Meet Archie's former nanny Lorren Khumalo - and learn what it's like working for Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix show, Harry & Meghan featured a lot of relevations about the royal family and their private lives and their son Archie's former nanny Lorren Khumalo also appeared on the show. The former employee of the Sussexes has spoken out on camera about working with the royal couple.

Who is Lorren Khumalo?

Lorren is a professional nanny who is from Zimbabwe who was hired by the Sussexes in 2018 to help care for their firstborn, Archie.

Lorren is Archie's former nanny and is no longer employed by the couple, but she did appear in their hit documentary to talk about her time with the family.

Speaking about her appointment by the royal couple, she said: "I had this phonecall and they were like, Prince Harry and Meghan would like to see you and speak to you about looking after Archie, I was like 'Hang on a minute I need to sit down'."

Lorren spoke on the Netflix show

She also reveals that she even got a speeding ticket on the way to Frogmore Cottage to meet the royals because she was so eager!

Lorren even accompanied the couple on their South Africa tour, when Archie was just four months old. It has since been revealed that there was a dramatic moment when Archie's nursery caught fire, but luckily he was with Lorren at the time and not in his room which got engulfed in flames.

The nanny took care of their firstborn

What has Lorren Khumalo said about working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

On settling into life with the Sussexes, Lorren recounted: "Suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just slid, and I felt so at ease."

She also explained what daily life looked like for the family. "They were really hands on parents. In the morning when he woke up, firstly mum and dad would come in, they would be with their baby, she would feed him, and then after that I'd take over and normally we'd go for a morning walk."

Lorren described the Sussexes as hands-on parents

What have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said about Lorren Khumalo?

"She just took care of, not just Archie, but she took care of us, she definitely took care of me," said Meghan while being interviewed for her Netflix documentary.

