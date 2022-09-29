Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti take NYC streets together in new photo Priyanka and Malti take the big apple!

Priyanka Chopra couldn't be having more fun right now being a mom to her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, now nine months old.

She recently shared a glimpse from their first trip together to New York City, and it seems like the family of three, including Nick Jonas, aren't ready to leave just yet.

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable glimpse of their time together hitting the town.

Priyanka walked down the street in a knit white mini dress with frayed hems and sleeves, while Malti looked to be wrapped in a cozy blanket.

She pushed her daughter around in her stroller, carefully obscuring her face and using a net to shield her daughter from the sun and bugs.

Of course, being New York, they were walking right by a Prada store, and Priyanka alluded to their fancy surroundings by writing: "Just two girls walkin' 5th av."

Priyanka and Malti enjoyed a day out in NYC

Earlier in the month, the actress showed that she was clearly excited to share the joys of a city she so dearly loved with her daughter, posting a couple of photographs to mark the occasion.

Priyanka wore an artsy shorts and jacket set while Malti was dressed in a giraffe-print onesie as they sat on a windowsill together.

They looked down at the New York streets as the sun shone on them and Priyanka's legs stretched out to support her daughter.

She included another selfie of the pair as well, being careful to obstruct her daughter's face while also showing how much she'd grown.

"Our first trip to the big [apple emoji]," she captioned her photos, immediately being inundated with comments and heart emojis from many of her industry colleagues.

The actress gushed about her daughter's first trip to the city

Sam Heughan dropped a heart emoji as well, while Nina Dobrev deemed Malti the "best accessory in life," and Diane Von Furstenberg commented: "Sooooo gorgeous."

